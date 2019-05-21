Joseph (Joe) Wolensky

  • "Rest in peace +Uncle Joe! May you enjoy a grand party in..."
    - Fr Paul Wolensky
Service Information
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA
18704
(570)-287-3398
Rosary
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:15 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:30 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Liturgy
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
70 Zerby Ave
Edwardsville, PA
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery
Dallas, PA
Obituary
Joseph (Joe) Wolensky, 93, of Trucksville, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, May 18, on Armed Forces Day, in the Hospice Unit of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 in St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (handicapped friendly), 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Parastas service will be sung at 7:30 p.m. Rosary will be led by St. Vladimir's Church parishioners at 7:15.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the mortgage fund of St. Vladimir's Church, Edwardsville, Pa., in honor of Joseph.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Bronze Star
