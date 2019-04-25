Joseph X. McAndrew, 89, Forest City, formerly of Carbondale, died Monday at Regional Hospital, Scranton. His wife, Delores Galati McAndrew, died in 2017.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Joseph and Marie Stockman McAndrew, he worked at Gentex for 33 years.
Joseph was an avid New York Yankees fan and a former member of Mitchell Hose Company.
Surviving are a daughter, Marie Annette McAndrew; several nieces and nephews, including his caregivers, Carleen and Phil Winters.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph McAndrew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019