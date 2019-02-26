Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Josephine "Tootsie" A. Colbassani, 88, of West Scranton, died Sunday at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst. She was the widow of Joseph J. Colbassani.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Carl and Josephine Arvonio Nappi, she was a member of St. Lucy's Church and a graduate of West Scranton High School.



She was a member of the former Lackawanna County Lawyers Auxiliary and the former owner and operator of Something Special dress shop in Scranton. She also assisted her husband at their store, the former Colby's Market in West Scranton.



She loved to dance and loved her cats, Pumpkin and Harley. She was most proud of her children and all of their professional accomplishments as a veterinarian and a lawyer. She visited and assisted at her daughter's animal hospital daily. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are a daughter, Dr. Susan J. Colbassani, Olyphant; son, attorney Joseph S. Colbassani, Scranton; a sister, Marie C. Genovese and husband, Nicholas, Scranton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Patrick S. and Robert D. Nappi; and friend, Harry G. Lehman.



The funeral will be Thursday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, Scranton Street, Scranton. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor.



Friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.



Public calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

