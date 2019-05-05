Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine A. Gard. View Sign Service Information Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home 401 Church St Moscow , PA 18444 (570)-842-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine A. Gard, 95, Scranton, and a resident of Linwood Nursing Home, in Scranton, died Thursday after a lengthy illness.



Born April 22, 1924, in Boston, the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Quinn) Paruzynski, before retirement, she was employed in New York City and Scranton in building management.



Josephine's family would like to extend thanks to Linwood Nursing Home for its wonderful care; to the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart; and to Dr. Thomas Minora and physician's assistant, Patty Gillette, for all their help and good care. God bless you all.



Surviving are her daughter, Josephine M. Doyle, Gouldsboro; daughter-in-law, Joyce Davis, Fleetville; four grandchildren, Patricia Ann Doyle, Gouldsboro; Patrick M. Doyle and wife, Aimee, Bath; Thomas G. Davis Jr. and wife, Kelly, Scranton; and Anita Baum and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; six great-grandchildren, Alissa Lozenski, Michael Doyle, Adam Taylor, Cole Davis, Amanda Doyle and Logan Baum; six great-great-grandchildren, Zander, Christopher, Wyatt, Elizabeth, Liam and Eireann.



Josephine was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas G. Davis Sr.; her daughter, Dolores Davis; and her husbands, Thomas Race, Fred Gard and Andrew Plisko.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with Sarah Mountain as officiating clergy. Interment will be conducted privately in Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:30 until service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or the animal shelter of the donor's choice.



For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Josephine A. Gard, 95, Scranton, and a resident of Linwood Nursing Home, in Scranton, died Thursday after a lengthy illness.Born April 22, 1924, in Boston, the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Quinn) Paruzynski, before retirement, she was employed in New York City and Scranton in building management.Josephine's family would like to extend thanks to Linwood Nursing Home for its wonderful care; to the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart; and to Dr. Thomas Minora and physician's assistant, Patty Gillette, for all their help and good care. God bless you all.Surviving are her daughter, Josephine M. Doyle, Gouldsboro; daughter-in-law, Joyce Davis, Fleetville; four grandchildren, Patricia Ann Doyle, Gouldsboro; Patrick M. Doyle and wife, Aimee, Bath; Thomas G. Davis Jr. and wife, Kelly, Scranton; and Anita Baum and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; six great-grandchildren, Alissa Lozenski, Michael Doyle, Adam Taylor, Cole Davis, Amanda Doyle and Logan Baum; six great-great-grandchildren, Zander, Christopher, Wyatt, Elizabeth, Liam and Eireann.Josephine was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas G. Davis Sr.; her daughter, Dolores Davis; and her husbands, Thomas Race, Fred Gard and Andrew Plisko.Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with Sarah Mountain as officiating clergy. Interment will be conducted privately in Dunmore Cemetery.Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:30 until service.Memorial contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or the animal shelter of the donor's choice.For online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close