Josephine B. Palumbo, 92, of Throop, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, at Regional Hospital of Scranton of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew Palumbo, on April, 4, 2011.
Born Sept. 11, 1927, in Throop, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Filmon Sklareski.
Josie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Josie is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Robert) Doyle; her son, Sal (Lisa) Palumbo; her grandchildren, Richard Palumbo, Sarah (Nathaniel Bentley) Palumbo and Michele Doyle; great-grandson, Calvin Bentley; brothers, Anthony (Loretta) and John (Lee) Sklareski; sister-in-law, Marie Sklareski; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Genevieve Janowicz; and brothers, Edward and Joseph Sklareski.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the community and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa., with burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery to follow.
A memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, Throop, will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2020