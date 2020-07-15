Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Josephine B. Wrona

Josephine B. Wrona, 98, of Dunmore, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband, the late Frank B. Sr., passed away Dec. 17, 1999. The couple had been married for 52 years.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Sara Cigna and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore. Before retirement, she worked at the former Lackawanna Pant Factory in Scranton and the former John's Dress Shop in Dunmore as a seamstress.

Josephine was a caretaker to her parents prior to their passing and loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City and traveling to Canada with her family. She also enjoyed baking, cooking and crocheting. She made many afghan blankets throughout the years for her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are a daughter, Carol Kuffa and her husband, Charles, Tunkhannock; a son, Frank B. Jr. and companion, Penny Nemeth, Dunmore; grandchildren, Stephen Kuffa and wife, Melissa; and Matthew Kuffa and wife, April; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Gabriella Kuffa; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia, Carmella, Louise, Frances and baby sister, Romaine; and brothers, John and Sam.

The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday morning from 9 to 10:30 at the funeral home. Due to our current pandemic, all those attending are kindly and respectfully asked to socially distance without direct contact while giving condolences and are required to wear a mask immediately upon entering the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com


