|
|
Josephine Barbara Bio, 98, of Naples, Florida, went to be with the Lord on March 14.
Josephine was born July 4, 1921, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to John and Marcella (Lubinas) Tomasaitis. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and worked throughout the Scranton and Pocono Mountain areas as a waitress before retiring many years ago. She enjoyed doing crosswords, and was a talented home decorator and an excellent cook.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John; and her sisters, Ann, Mary, Sue and Helen. She was married to Samuel Bio, who also preceded her in death in 1981.
She is survived by her son, Robert and his wife, Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Robin and her husband, Jose Nieto of Memphis, Tennessee; Samantha and her husband, Ryan Hall of Elmhurst, Illinois; and six great-grandchildren, Camila, Juliana and Mattie Nieto; and Charlie, Antonia and Joey Hall.
A Catholic prayer service will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, Florida, with her final committal at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . For online condolences, visit www.Fullernaples.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2020