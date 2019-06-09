Josephine Bartels, 87, a longtime resident of Union Street in Taylor, died Saturday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after an illness. Her beloved husband of 46 years, Theodore M. Bartels, preceded her in death on April 24, 1999.



Born in Scranton, on March 30, 1932, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Zawacki Campbell, she was educated at SS. Peter and Paul School in Scranton. She was formerly employed as a clerk for Scott's Grocery Store in Scranton for 22 years. For 31 years, until the age of 86 years young, she served as a dedicated and hardworking assistant deli manager for Scranton's Gerrity's Supermarket.



Kind, caring and loving, Josephine spent her entire life helping others. From taking in orphans during her own children's youth, to performing random acts of kindness throughout her life, her selflessness will never be forgotten. The bingo queen, she also enjoyed completing secret-word puzzles. Her work ethic, ability to be independent and her good-hearted ways are only a few of the amazing characteristics Josephine will leave behind as her legacy.



Her family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli, along with the tremendous staffs of both Sacred Heart Hospice and the Gardens of Green Ridge, for the care given to Josephine throughout her illness.



She is survived by her daughters, Leona Campbell, Scranton; Theodora Tugend and husband, Willard, Taylor; and Debra Lupia and husband, Anthony, Dalton; three grandchildren, Brandi and husband, Dustin; Christina and husband, Andy; and Brian and fiancée, Gia; and great-grandchildren, Dallas, Taya and Logan.



She was also preceded in death by her son, Anthony "Red" Campbell; and two brothers.



Funeral services will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church Parish, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Ruth. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave an condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary