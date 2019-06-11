BARTELS, JOSEPHINE, Taylor, Wednesday, 9 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church Parish, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Ruth. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



EBERHARDT, ARTHUR W., Clarks Summit, Saturday, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scran­ton. Interment and military honors, Evergreen Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to 11, church. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



HARRINGTON, CATHERINE ANNE, Bronx, N.Y., formerly of Scranton, memorial service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Wednesday, 9 to 11.



JONES, WILLIAM J., Archbald, Monday, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Scranton, by Pastor John C. Ruth. Pallbearers: John Kushmerick, grandson; Peter Puhalla, James J. Shimo, Stephen Grassetti and Carl Goldyn, VFW Post 6082, Peckville. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, with military services by Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082.



KLEIN, HEINRICH (HENRY), Scran­ton, today, 10 a.m. to noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Contributions: Meals on Wheels of NEPA c/o 541 Wyoming Ave. 2, Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.



LAWLOR, CHARLES, the Hideout, Lake Ariel, Wednesday, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 305 St. Mary's Church Road, Lake Ariel. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, and Wednesday, 9:45 to Mass time, church.



LIMONGELLI, ANITA M., Taylor, formerly of West Pittston, today, 9 a.m., Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Mass, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Contributions: NTM Info & Research, 1500 Madruga Ave., Suite 230, Coral Gables, Fl. 33146.



LOCKER, ROBERT J., Olyphant, today, 12:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, today, 11:30 a.m. to service, church. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



MARSH, CATHERINE RACHEL, Old Forge, Friday, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, Taylor, by the Rev. Michael Shambora, pastor, Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church. Pallbearers: Paul, Jason and Ryan Kissolovege, Eugene Vivalda, Gene, Aiden and Cole Hannon. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.



NAGY, DOLORES E., Scranton, private, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences: funeral home website.



REDGEL, ROBERT J. "BOB," Dunmore, Monday, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, Dunmore. Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. John A Doris. Pallbearers: Ryan and Todd McCabe, Karl Merkel, Andy Tomovich, Joe Petrella and Adam Kulikowski. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



SANTORSA, MARY E. (MAE) GAFFNEY, North Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.



SCHIAVO, WILLIAM "BILLY," Greenwood section of Moosic, Monday, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, Taylor, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Matthew and David Schiavo, brothers; Dan Digwood, Dan Jennings, Marty Casey and Eric Pucilowski. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.



SMITH, JEANNETTE MAY, Factoryville, Wednesday, 11 a.m., West Nicholson United Methodist Church, by chaplain Jay McCracken. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



SOBOL, CAROL LILLIAN, Scranton, Monday, Mass, SS. Peter and Paul Church, by the Rev. Sam Ferretti. Pallbearers: Pete and James Sobol, Jimmy and Eric Brown, Chris Cruz and Tyshaun Shields. Interment, parish cemetery, Taylor.

