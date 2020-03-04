|
|
Josephine C. Talerico, 88, of Clayton, N.C., formerly of Citrus Springs, Fla., Apalachin, N.Y., and Scranton, Pa., passed away Thursday while visiting with her daughters in Florida. Her husband of 64 years, Eugene F. Talerico, died in April 2018.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Severino and Giulia Bacecci Georgetti and was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Scranton.
Devoted wife, mother and caregiver, she fostered many friendships throughout the years, including close friends from Scranton Technical High class of '49. She loved people and most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught her children manners and provided a great upbringing. She was a great cook and baker with a passion for entertaining and was known for her excellent organizational skills. Her hobbies included picture taking, archiving family photos, recording family history, as well as writing poetry, oil painting and reading historical biographies. She also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and other destinations in the United States and Europe. She took excellent care of her husband Gene for years while he was in declining health.
Josephine is survived by daughters, Carol J. Doty and husband, Doug, Endicott, N.Y.; and Michele R. Tryer and husband, Mark, Boynton Beach, Fla.; two sons, Eugene F. Talerico Jr., New York City; and Dr. Paul J. Talerico and wife, Inaam, Clayton, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Diane Palmatier, Christopher Doty, Sara Hollenbeck, Anthony and Vincenzo Talerico, Vincent, Michael and Joseph Talerico, Stephen and Christina Nesbitt; six great-grandchildren, Sophia and Anthony Palmatier, Sienna and Nicholas Nesbitt, Alexis Talerico and Cedric Doty; a sister, Dina Guzinski, Orlando, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by six sisters, Mary Georgetti, Nancy Goldberg, Jennie Fiorenza, Susan Morgan, Norma Darbenzio and Clare Ercolani; and three brothers: Albert, Dominic and Roland Georgetti.
The funeral will be Saturday, March 7, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, 320 First Ave., Jessup, 18434, celebrated by the Rev. Gerard M. McGlone, V.F., pastor, followed by interment at Italian American Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
The family requests that those attending the funeral on Saturday please proceed directly to the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to I Choose Pregnancy Center, PO Box 1768, Clayton, NC 27528. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020