|
|
Josephine C. Williams, 94, a resident of Scranton, died Sunday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hugh Williams, in 1988.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Adam and Suzanne Wojtkelewiczowa Gawronski, she was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish and a graduate of Scranton Central High School. She was formerly employed in the office of the Scranton Sewer Authority.
Josephine enjoyed traveling, quilting, bingo and other games of chance. She had a zest for life and a funloving nature. Josephine was a kind soul with a generous spirit who positively touched the lives of everyone she met. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
A special thank you to the Jewish Home for the care and kindness provided during Josephine's stay.
Surviving are four daughters, Jean Monahan and husband, John Kevin, Scranton; Maria Conley and husband, Robert, Middletown, Del.; Susan Jennings and husband, Paul, Greentown; and Ann Katorkas and husband, William, Newark, Del.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Delores Turner, Tucson, Ariz.; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John J. Williams; several siblings; and her devoted companion, Paul Deininger.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Inurnment, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Morgan Highway.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of the Cross Parish at the above address. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020