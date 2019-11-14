|
|
Josephine Delayo Valencia, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, passed away Tuesday evening at Allied Hospice in Scranton while surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old.
Born at the former Taylor Hospital on Jan. 31, 1932, Josephine was one of 10 children born to Anthony and Katherine Casela Delayo. She was educated at Old Forge High School.
Quiet and humble with a little Italian feistiness, Josephine was a woman who didn't want for extravagant things. It was life's simple things that brought her happiness. She took great pride in her home, dear to her as it was the home she was raised in, and its pristine yard, which she took such meticulous care of. She loved Christmas and her Christmas village display, along with puzzles, slot machines, music, ice cream and, most of all, orange soda.
Above all else came spending time with her family. An amazing mother of three, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Josephine will be dearly missed by her loved ones. Of great faith, she was raised and received her sacraments as a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Old Forge.
She is survived by her three children, Joe Valencia and wife, Patt, of Moosic; Joann Baronski, of Old Forge; and Ann Marie Schimes and husband, Joe, of Old Forge; two brothers, Tony Delayo, of Scranton; and Joe Delayo, of Inkerman; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, John J. Baronski Sr.; and siblings, Mike, Frank and John Delayo, Lucille Yeager, Joann Slack, Marion Boginski and Philomena Korman.
Josephine's family would like to thank the entire staff of Allied Home Care and Hospice Unit, including her nurses, aides and social workers.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, West Grace Street in Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Burial will follow at Old Forge Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's name to Allied Services Hospice Center's Memorial Fund, c/o 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019