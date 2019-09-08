|
|
Josephine Galucci Stivala, 97, of West Scranton, died Wednesday at the Willowbrook Place Senior Living Facility following a brief illness. She was the widow of Charles D. Stivala. They were married for 61 years at the time of his death.
Born in Naples, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Carmela Gallucci. She came to the United States in 1934 and resided here ever since. She attended Mother Cabrini School and graduated from West Scranton High School. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Bonacci Sportswear.
Josephine was very active and always enjoyed being with people. She would frequent the West Side Senior Center and was a member of the Renew Club and the Mother Cabrini Society.
A woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Lucy's Church and its Altar and Rosary Society and the Virgin Sodality.
Her family was her life, and she loved them very much.
Surviving are a daughter, Josephine Kelly and husband, Ken, Maryland; daughter-in-law, Annemarie Stivala; four grandchildren, Charles Stivala and wife, Kelly; Jomarie Burke and husband, James; Salvitore Stivala and Jessica Dennis; seven great-grandchildren, Jackie, Joellen and Jonathan Stivala and Lauren and James Burke; nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Charles A. Stivala.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private. There will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019