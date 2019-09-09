Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Klein


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Klein Obituary
Josephine Janiszewski Klein, 83, of Scranton, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Heinrich "Henry" Klein on June 6.

An Exeter native, Josephine was born on Nov. 5, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine Koharsky Janiszew­ski. A graduate of Exeter High School, she then began raising her family of seven children. She worked for the Royce Hotel and, before her retirement, at Telespond Senior Services.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching her favorite game shows. Singing and listening to music were also two of her favorite pastimes. She belonged to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, South Abington Twp. To be loved and missed forever, Josephine is now reunited with Henry.

She is survived by her loving children, Wyatt Westover and wife, Reyne, of Nevada; Mark Westover of Scranton; Adrienne Troutman of Throop; Crystal Zanca and Sandy of Johnstown; Vivienne Sherman and husband, Jeff, of Florida; and Joan Westover and husband, Robert Smith, of Scranton, and with whom Josephine resided; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Henry Janiszewski of Exe­ter; a sister, Lorraine Nash of California; and many nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Allison Westover, and eight siblings also preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's name to Telespond Senior Services, c/o 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, PA 18505.

Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now