Josephine Janiszewski Klein, 83, of Scranton, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Heinrich "Henry" Klein on June 6.
An Exeter native, Josephine was born on Nov. 5, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine Koharsky Janiszewski. A graduate of Exeter High School, she then began raising her family of seven children. She worked for the Royce Hotel and, before her retirement, at Telespond Senior Services.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching her favorite game shows. Singing and listening to music were also two of her favorite pastimes. She belonged to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, South Abington Twp. To be loved and missed forever, Josephine is now reunited with Henry.
She is survived by her loving children, Wyatt Westover and wife, Reyne, of Nevada; Mark Westover of Scranton; Adrienne Troutman of Throop; Crystal Zanca and Sandy of Johnstown; Vivienne Sherman and husband, Jeff, of Florida; and Joan Westover and husband, Robert Smith, of Scranton, and with whom Josephine resided; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Henry Janiszewski of Exeter; a sister, Lorraine Nash of California; and many nieces and nephews.
A daughter, Allison Westover, and eight siblings also preceded her in death.
Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's name to Telespond Senior Services, c/o 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 9, 2019