Josephine "Jozefa" Kopchian, 94, of Indian Shores, Fla., and formerly of Carbondale, died Friday, Feb. 21, at Pinellas Park Hospice, Pinellas Park, Fla. She was the widow of William Kopchian, who died in 1988.
Born in Galicia, Poland, daughter of the late Gregory and Julia Jaworska Lechki, she was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Josephine attended Polish schools in Galicia until the start of World War II. Upon the invasion of the Nazis, the family was separated, with Josephine not knowing the whereabouts of the rest of her family. She survived under the Communist rule of Stalin until she was able to flee to America in May 1961 with her four children and her husband, William. Josephine and her family settled in Carbondale, where she was very proud to become an American citizen, a freedom she never experienced under Communist rule. It was not until the 1970s that the Red Cross was able to locate all of Josephine's family and reunite them in a family reunion at the family's old homestead in Poland. Unfortunately, Josephine's parents had already passed away, never knowing their children's whereabouts or whether they survived the war. Upon settling in Carbondale, they welcomed their fifth child, Theresa. Josephine was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry, working for the Children's Dress Co., Ms. Mary Fashions and the Cassaro Dress Factory, all of Carbondale. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.
Surviving are her children, Janice Slahetka and husband, Donald, whom she called her "Donald Trump," of Indian Shores, with whom she resided at the beach; Helen White and husband, Daniel, Womelsdorf; Stanley Kopchian and wife, Kristine, Cleveland, Ohio; and Theresa Laguzzi, Carbondale; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Bronislaw Lechkyj, Sydney, Australia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Czeslawa "Jessica" Kawash; three brothers, Frank, Stefan and Stanley Lehkyj; and two sisters, Aniela Letka and Maria Plebanska.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020