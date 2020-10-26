Home

Lawrence A Gabriel Funeral Home
2 Hospital Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Josephine Lombardo Lapera

Josephine Lombardo Lapera Obituary

Josephine Lombardo Lapera, 88, of Carbondale, died at her daughter's home on Sunday. Her husband was the late Bernard "Ben" Lapera.

Born in Richmondale, daughter of the late Rocco and Caterina Sansalone Lombardo, Josephine's greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish's Altar and Rosary Society and a Eucharistic minister. Josephine had an immense, unshakeable faith. She enjoyed making her fried meatballs for her family and shopping with her sister-in-law, Fran Mancuso.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Carol Ohmnaacht, Dar Ferraro-Ploch, Dr. Matthew Haley and office staff, Dr. Fitzpatrick, Hospice of the Sacred Heart nurses and staff, Lana Banko and Caitlyn Vauter.

Survivors include two sons, Francis Lapera and wife, Annette, Forest City; Bernard Lapera Jr. and companion, Colleen, Carbondale; three daughters, Catherine Granville and husband, Phil, Richmondale; Angel Dick and husband, Mark, Carbondale; Joanie Cerra and husband, Joe, Carbondale; grandchildren, Frank Lapera Jr. and wife, Alicia; Michael Lapera; Jonathan Lapera and wife, Rita; Philip Granville Jr. and companion, Mackenzie; Kevin Granville and companion, Candace; Dr. Christopher Granville and companion, Sarah; Mary Granville-Starzer and husband, Matt; Monica Cerra and wife, Sarah; Dr. Samantha Blakeslee and husband, Matt; Stephanie Lapera, Bernard Lapera III and Matthew Dick; great-grandchildren, Rocco Lapera, Carmella Lapera, Evan Granville, Declan Granville, Fiona Granville, Matt Starzer Jr., Zach Starzer, Sarina Starzer, Charlie Blakeslee, Victoria Blakeslee, Gino Lapera and one on the way; a brother, Lou Lombardo; nieces, Barb Sheptak, Bonnie Taylor and Judy Brennan; sisters-in-law, Fran Mancuso and Dolores Lapera; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Ann Cieciorka and Mary Fran Grandinetti. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Frank and Nick; two sisters, Agnes and Frances; a daughter-in-law, Bernadette Lapera.

The family invites friends to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale.


