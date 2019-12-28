Home

Josephine M. Petitto Obituary
Josephine M. Petitto, 92, Dunmore, died Thursday morning at her home.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Crocefissa "Gertrude" Falzone Petitto. She was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society in Dunmore, and for many years led the rosary on Tuesday nights at St. Rocco's Church. Josephine was a graduate of Dunmore High School and before retirement worked as a secretary at St. Rocco's and St. Anthony's in Dunmore, as well as St. Mary's in Old Forge.

She is survived by one brother, Dr. William Petitto of Oakmont; nephews, Angelo Petitto and his wife, Carolyn, "the Cook," of Dunmore; Joseph Petitto and Karen, of Taylor; nieces, Maryrose Ratay and husband, Frank; and Trudy Ferraldo and husband, James, both of Gouldsboro; great-nieces, Andrea Long and Alisa Petitto, both of Dunmore; and great-nephew, Angelo Petitto Jr.; great-great-niece, Gabrielle Long; and great-great-nephew, Logan Baum of Dunmore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Anthony, Frank, Sammy, Joseph, Victor and two infant brothers; and sisters, Grace Petitto, Esther Anticoli and Mary Petitto, who died Feb. 25.

The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore. Interment will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 28, 2019
