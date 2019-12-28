|
Josephine M. Petitto, 92, Dunmore, died Thursday morning at her home.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Crocefissa "Gertrude" Falzone Petitto. She was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society in Dunmore, and for many years led the rosary on Tuesday nights at St. Rocco's Church. Josephine was a graduate of Dunmore High School and before retirement worked as a secretary at St. Rocco's and St. Anthony's in Dunmore, as well as St. Mary's in Old Forge.
She is survived by one brother, Dr. William Petitto of Oakmont; nephews, Angelo Petitto and his wife, Carolyn, "the Cook," of Dunmore; Joseph Petitto and Karen, of Taylor; nieces, Maryrose Ratay and husband, Frank; and Trudy Ferraldo and husband, James, both of Gouldsboro; great-nieces, Andrea Long and Alisa Petitto, both of Dunmore; and great-nephew, Angelo Petitto Jr.; great-great-niece, Gabrielle Long; and great-great-nephew, Logan Baum of Dunmore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Anthony, Frank, Sammy, Joseph, Victor and two infant brothers; and sisters, Grace Petitto, Esther Anticoli and Mary Petitto, who died Feb. 25.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore. Interment will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 28, 2019