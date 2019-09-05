Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Tomaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. Tomaine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine M. Tomaine Obituary
Josephine M. Tomaine, 94, Carbondale, formerly of Greentown, died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.

Born in Mayfield, daughter of the late Carmelo and Marie Amorella Cordaro (Cadora), Josephine was employed for more than 40 years as a seamstress in the garment industry and a member of the ILGWU.

Survivors include four sons, Joseph and wife, Carol, California; Michael and wife, Chris, New Jersey; Anthony and wife, Tai, New Jersey; and John and wife, Belen, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Alison, Michael, Brian, Alex and Alina; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Colton; a sister, Jean Durso Masko, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tomaine; a sister, Susan Gatto; and four brothers, Isidora, Frank, Sam and infant, Joseph.

The funeral will be Saturday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Friend may call Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now