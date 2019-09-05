|
Josephine M. Tomaine, 94, Carbondale, formerly of Greentown, died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
Born in Mayfield, daughter of the late Carmelo and Marie Amorella Cordaro (Cadora), Josephine was employed for more than 40 years as a seamstress in the garment industry and a member of the ILGWU.
Survivors include four sons, Joseph and wife, Carol, California; Michael and wife, Chris, New Jersey; Anthony and wife, Tai, New Jersey; and John and wife, Belen, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Alison, Michael, Brian, Alex and Alina; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Colton; a sister, Jean Durso Masko, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tomaine; a sister, Susan Gatto; and four brothers, Isidora, Frank, Sam and infant, Joseph.
The funeral will be Saturday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friend may call Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019