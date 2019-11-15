|
Josephine Maceyko, 94, of Jessup, died Wednesday morning at Mountain View Care, Scranton. Her husband, Michael Maceyko, died in 2015. The couple was married for 69 years.
Born in Jessup, daughter of the late John and Anna Hubal Tomas, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and was employed at Barbizon before her retirement.
She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed playing bingo.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Care Center, Oakwood Terrace and Old Forge Manor.
Surviving are her children, Patricia Gatto and husband, Thomas, Old Forge; Colette Pagnotti and husband, Dominick, Midlothian, Va.; and Michael Maceyko and wife, Ann, Moosic Lakes; grandchildren, Christopher Gatto, Alissa Pagnotti, Matthew, Marcus and Morgan Maceyko; stepgrandchildren, Celina Good, Bianca and Alya Palfrey; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella Gatto, Penelope and Daphne Rozwick.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and John Tomas; a sister, Mary (Tomas) Thomas; and a grandson, Brian Gatto.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup.
Viewing hours will be Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 15, 2019