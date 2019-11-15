Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Maceyko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Maceyko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Maceyko Obituary
Josephine Maceyko, 94, of Jessup, died Wednesday morning at Mountain View Care, Scranton. Her husband, Michael Maceyko, died in 2015. The couple was married for 69 years.

Born in Jessup, daughter of the late John and Anna Hubal Tomas, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and was employed at Barbizon before her retirement.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed playing bingo.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Care Center, Oakwood Terrace and Old Forge Manor.

Surviving are her children, Patricia Gatto and husband, Thomas, Old Forge; Colette Pagnotti and husband, Dominick, Midlothian, Va.; and Michael Maceyko and wife, Ann, Moosic Lakes; grandchildren, Christopher Gatto, Alissa Pagnotti, Matthew, Marcus and Morgan Maceyko; stepgrandchildren, Celina Good, Bianca and Alya Palfrey; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella Gatto, Penelope and Daphne Rozwick.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and John Tomas; a sister, Mary (Tomas) Thomas; and a grandson, Brian Gatto.

The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup.

Viewing hours will be Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -