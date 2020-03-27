|
|
Josephine Mary Elias of West Scranton passed away Monday, March 23. She was the widow of Anthony George Elias, who died in 1995.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Concetta Mastracchio Caramanno.
Prior to retirement, she was employed for more than 30 years by the Fox & Hound Restaurant, Moscow, Pa. She also waitressed at Caramanno's Restaurant, West Scranton, for many years.
She was a lifelong member of St. Lucy's Church.
Everyone who knew Jo knew she loved her bingo, playing cards and going to the casino. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Josephine was the type of person who would do anything or give anyone whatever they needed. She was loved by all that knew her and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are a son, George Elias, Bella Vista, Ark.; two grandchildren, Tony Elias, Rogers, Ark.; and Sharee Huston and husband, Douglas, Bella Vista, Ark.; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Stacy; Brianna, Elijah and Shanel Huston; and Jaden, Corben and Kalen Elias; a brother, James Caramanno and wife, Caroline; a brother-in-law, Joseph Krolak; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and August Caramanno; and three sisters, Mary Evans, Carmella Krolak and Rose Caramanno.
Due to the current state of emergency in the country and state, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Cathedral Cemetery.
A memorial service and Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence, and also visit the funeral home Facebook page to view streaming video of the graveside service.
If you wish to send a card by mail, send to George Elias, 7 Methwold Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72714.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020