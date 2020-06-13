|
Josephine "Josie" Mazza, 81, Carbondale, died Thursday at home. Her husband was the late Sgt. Albert P. Mazza of the Carbondale Police Department.
Born in Dunmore on Sept. 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Sallo Simsick.
Josie was a graduate of Dunmore High School and Lackawanna Business College. She was employed as a secretary at Lackawanna County Prison for 25 years and before that was employed by North-East Tri-County Mental Health. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Josie was a past member of the Carbondale Business and Professional Club, Zonta Club, Carbondale and Waymart Historical Society, Carbondale's Marian Community Hospital Auxiliary, and she volunteered at Marian Community Hospital. She served on the board of Lackawanna County Welfare Assistance.
The family would like to thank Victor Gazella for all he did for Josie over the years. Victor was like a brother to Josie.
Surviving are a son, A.J. Mazza, Richmond Heights, Ohio; a granddaughter, Nicole, Chicago, Illinois and her fiancé, Alex Hale; a grandson, Mario, Dallas, Texas; a nephew, Jim Mancuso, Greenfield Twp.; nieces, Peggy Crawford, Chesterfield, Mich.; and Margy Lesjack, Denver, Colo. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Mancuso, Judie Silva and Margaret Nester.
In keeping with Josie's request, her viewing, and graveside service and interment at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, are private.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2020