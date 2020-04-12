|
|
Josephine P. Curmaci, 91, of Scranton, passed away peacefully at Geisinger CMC on April 7, 2020. She was the wife of Anthony J. Curmaci Sr., who passed away on Oct. 28, 2015. The couple married on July 1, 1950, at St. Lucy's Church and celebrated 65 years of marriage together.
Josephine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Tommasina Bonacci Piraino. She was a 1947 graduate of West Scranton High School, where she was the very first freshman cheerleader and leader of the squad. She was employed by the Scranton School District, and eventually became secretary to the principal of Central High School and retired after 22 years of service with the district.
A faithful Christian of the Roman Catholic faith, Josephine attended St. Michael's and St. Patrick's churches. She loved her family and found great happiness when cooking and baking traditional Italian foods for their enjoyment. Nothing made her happier then going to Longwood Gardens to see the seasonal plants and flowers. Josephine traveled both abroad in Europe and in the U.S., traveling to 32 states.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Life Geisinger, Geisinger CMC, the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., as well as Drs. Fogley, Penatar, Prior, Campfield, Geyfman, Barsigian and Dhaduk for the compassionate care provided to Josephine.
Josephine is survived by her daughter, Mary Claire and husband, Richard, Naples, Fla.; sons, Joseph A. Curmaci Sr. and Anthony J. Curmaci II, both of Scranton; grandchildren, Michael A. Curmaci, Scranton, and Angela M. Curmaci, Johnstown, Pa.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Anne Bayha, Frank Piraino and Luigina Ferlaino; and a grandson, Joseph A. Curmaci II.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of everyone's health, graveside funeral services at Cathedral Cemetery will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020