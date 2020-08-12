Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Josephine P. Curmaci

Josephine P. Curmaci Obituary

Funeral services have been scheduled for Josephine P. Curmaci, 91, of Scranton, who passed away peacefully at Geisinger Community Medical Center on April 7, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica Parish, 1250 St. Ann St., Scranton. Attendees are kindly asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and a mask will be required.

Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


