Josephine Sharek, age 91, of Old Forge, died Saturday morning at home after being reunited with her beloved family. She was the widow of Leonard Sharek, who died on June 11, 2009.
A lifelong resident of the Austin Heights section of Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Zielinski Haratz and a graduate of the Old Forge High School.
She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church and its Altar and Rosary Society, Austin Heights, and the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
Josephine married Leonard, the "boy next door" and the love of her life, in April 1950. They celebrated 59 years of marriage with family being the center of their lives. Josephine's greatest joy in life was raising her children and being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being a wife and homemaker, passing down recipes that are favorites of her family. She had a generous heart and a love of life. She was a treasure of our family and will be missed deeply but never forgotten.
Josephine worked in the garment industry for many years starting at Rhonda's Sportswear in Old Forge. She had a great talent for sewing and enjoyed making dresses, Halloween costumes and other crafts.
Surviving are four daughters, Lorraine (Ron) Donati, Elmhurst; Christine Scott, Lake Ariel; Clare (Bruce) Marshall, Exeter; Roberta (Bob) Wisniewski, Old Forge; son, Thomas (Debbie) Sharek, Moosic; 10 grandchildren, Christa Dougher, Cara Schirg, Nathan Donati, Stacey Best, Amanda Yachna, Callie, A.J. and Sarah Spadoni, Matt and Janel Wisniewski; 10 great-grandchildren, Patrick and Liam Dougher, Chloe and Olivia Schirg, Hannah Donati, Gavin and Max Best, Vanessa and Natalie Yachna, Aria Wisniewski; sisters-in-law, Romayne Schafka and Marge Niski; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Guzik, Chester and Stephen Niski; two sisters, Sophie Marhelski and Helen Tomasetti; son-in-law, Robert Scott; and nieces, Diane Dubernas and Pamala Warner.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wylie and Dr. Stroka and the nursing staff at St. Mary's Villa and Mountain View Care Center for their compassionate care and concern for our mother especially during these past few months.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Church, Duryea, with interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.
There will be no public calling hours. Contributions may be made to the .
The Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2020