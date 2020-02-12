|
Chickie Wandalowski of Taylor died Feb. 3 at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. She was the wife of Kenneth Wandalowski Sr., and they were married for 59 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter Nappi and Concetta Ruggiero Nappi. Chickie was a graduate of West Scranton High School and was a member of Divine Mercy Parish. First and foremost, she was a beloved wife and devoted mother to her family and never forgot her friends and family.
Also surviving are son, Kenneth J. Wandalowski Jr.; daughters, Connie Wandalowski; and Kim Keller and husband, Brian; brother, Patrick Nappi; sister, Celeste Gilmartin and husband, Edward; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by sister, Mary Ann Donohue.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or to the Children's Advocacy Center, 1710 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 12, 2020