Joshua Eddie of Dunmore died unexpectedly Wednesday.
Born Sept. 24, 1983, he was the son of Mary Cicerini Gardier and Christopher Gardier III of Dunmore. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 2002. Josh was a cook at various local restaurants. He enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding and rollerblading. Most of all, Josh was a protective and loyal son, brother and uncle who had a deep love for his family.
Also surviving are a sister, Katie Gardier; maternal grandparents, Margaret Donly and Nazzareno Cicerini; a nephew, Juan Rodriguez; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Mary Lee Eddie.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Villa St. Joseph by Monsignor John A. Esseff.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2020