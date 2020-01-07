|
Joshua Lee Litzenbauer, 26, of Scranton, died unexpectedly in a car accident early Sunday morning.
He spent most of his life in Northeast Pa. surrounded by his loving family. Joshua possessed an incredible gift for making people smile and laugh, and also had a big heart that would always help others in need.
Joshua's hobbies included shooting pool at Big Daddy's Lounge but his greatest passion became auto mechanics due to the influence of his best friend and uncle, Dennis Smith. You could always find him with a wrench in his hand and grease on his face doing what he loved. Dennis' mentoring and support over the last 10 years enabled Joshua to open his own shop where he was doing well.
Joshua is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Michael Williams Sr., of Troy, Ohio; his brother and sister, Ashley Kelch and Michael Williams Jr., also of Troy; his grandparents, Leona Dean, of Middleburg, Pa.; and John and Betsy Litzenbauer, of Honesdale, Pa.; and also by his aunts and uncles, Sheila "Auntie She" Litzenbauer and Dennis Smith, of Lake Ariel, Pa.; Sheri and Jim Wells, of Middleburg; and Crystal and Charlie Kovacs, of Pennsburg, Pa.
Cousins Brandon, Brienne, Elizabeth, Dennis and Christian also mourn his loss as well as his extended family, including Dawn and Diego Allen, and Elisa Smith.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family. For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020