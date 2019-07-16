Joy Pisarchick Nemerovich of Lake Ariel passed away Saturday evening, peacefully with her daughter by her side after a brief illness.



Born Aug. 22, 1950, in Throop, daughter of the late Joseph and Beverly Kaiser Pisarchick, Joy was graduate of Throop High School and upon graduation was employed for Leslie Fay. She later found her true passion, caring for special needs students as a paraeducator for the NEIU. Joy retired in June after 25 years of dedicated service. Each student held a very special place in Joy's heart.



Joy loved nothing more than time spent outdoors in the sunshine, working in her garden with her faithful dogs at her side. If not in the garden, Joy would be in the kitchen, cooking and baking to share with friends and family. Joy and her daughter enjoyed shopping trips, vacation road trips and adventures to new places.



Joy was a loving and thoughtful person, dedicated to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by many.



Surviving are her daughter, Jonelle June, Dickson City; her beloved dogs, Lyle and Lucy; countless lifelong friends and colleagues who Joy loved like family; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.



Joy was also preceded in death by former husband and lifelong friend, John Nemerovich Jr.; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.



Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. A blessing service will be held by Monsignor Michael Delaney at 6:30 p.m.



Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019