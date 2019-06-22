Joy-anne Chesnick, 67, Kearny, N.J., died Wednesday after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer. She was the wife of Alphonse Chesick.



Born in Jersey City, N.J., daughter of the late James H. and Irene Corlett Carberry Jr., she lived in Kearny her entire life, but, since childhood, she spent many wonderful summers at Lewis Lake in Uniondale. She was a graduate of Kearny High School class of 1970 and Northland College class of 1974. Joy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, Kearny, N.J., where she served as a deacon and a church elder. Joy was employed as the office manager in her brother's dental office for over 30 years, in Bloomfield, N.J. She later worked as an office and dental assistant for Dr. Joseph A. Loboda Jr. in Kearny for seven years until her retirement. She also served on the board of directors of the Job Haines Home, Bloomfield.



Also surviving are a brother, James Carberry, Ware, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Pauline Nadzak, Browndale; a special niece, Marleen Bliznik and her husband, Butch; as well as several other nieces and nephews; and her best friends for over 40 years, Susan Utsch, Mary Lou Sommer, Anne Remington, Carol Aguilera, Sheree Dranchak and her pastor, Elaine Connolly.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Dr. Thomas R. Carberry; and her "bestest" friends, Sharon Glenn and Annie Abrams.



Graveside services will be held Thursday at noon in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Susquehanna Street, Forest City. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.



In lieu of flowers, consider a random act of kindness or donate to or organization.



For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary