Joy E. Bomba Obituary

Joy E. Bomba, 45, of Moosic, died Saturday at home.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Brenda Schooley Butts, Moosic, and the late Robert Butts. She was a 1993 graduate of Riverside Jr./Sr. High School and went on to graduate from the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania. She worked in the publishing industry as a brand manager and marketing professional and was an executive publishing director at Time Inc. She was also a board member of Cee Kay Auto, and was an adjunct professor at New York University.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Bomba; and her daughter, Josephine. Also surviving her are three sisters, Jeanine Butts, Kim Bucari and Renee Butts; as well as nine nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation payable to Joy's daughter, Josephine C. Bomba, at Peoples Security Bank.

Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.


