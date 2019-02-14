Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Grabowski. View Sign

Joyce Ann Grabowski, 74, of Clear Spring, Md., and formerly of Olyphant, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Md., surrounded by her family.



Joyce was born on Nov. 14, 1944, a daughter of the late George and Nellie (Fedorchak) Zevan. She was a graduate of Olyphant High School, class of 1963 and retired from Lockheed Martin in 1998 after working there for 27 years.



Surviving are her loving husband of 52 years, Anthony J. Grabowski, formerly of Archbald; two daughters, Alesia A. Grabowski, Clear Spring; and Tanya M. Grabowski, Williamsport, Md.; a brother, George J. Zevan and his wife, Diane, Peckville; a niece, Renee Zevan Bensley, Gouldsboro; nephews, George A. Zevan and his wife, Melanie, Jefferson Twp.; Louie Byer, Mount Cobb; Gerald and Kevin Byer, Archbald.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.



Viewing will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

