Joyce Ann Holmes, Clarks Summit, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her husband, William Ziegler, Clarks Summit; brother, David, Annapolis, Md.; and sister, Anne (Frouke de Quillettes), Shavertown. She was preceded in death by a brother, attorney Thomas Holmes III, of Scranton.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas and June Lewis Holmes of Scranton. She attended Scranton public schools and graduated cum laude from Marywood College. She pursued graduate studies at Marywood and Antioch University in New Hampshire and conducted anthropological research in Africa and Samoa.
Joyce taught in the Abington Heights School District for 15 years and subsequently taught at Luzerne Community College, supervised student teachers for the University of Scranton, and finished her career in the Education Department at Marywood University where she inspired countless students to pursue careers in education. She was highly respected by her students at each stage of her career for her ability to impart knowledge beyond what was to be found in their textbooks. She was also highly respected by her colleagues, who have commended her for being able to "teach" them something new when they would sit in one of her classes or seminars.
Joyce's smile and ebullient personality endeared her to people as well. She had a special knack for providing random acts of kindness (before that was its name) and making people feel valued and respected.
Joyce enjoyed traveling both abroad and in the United States. Her passion for libraries would require a visit to one in whatever European capital she was visiting. Truth be told it wasn't just a love of the libraries but the available free internet that fit her sensible traveling budget. She also toured Costa Rica, Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. Travel within the U.S. usually involved camping to be closer to nature. From Alaska, to Acadia, the Outer Banks, along the Blue Ridge in Virginia and North Carolina and the mountains of New England, there are few campsites where she hadn't pitched her tent including her back yard.
Through the years, social conscience saw her working at the Voluntary Action Center, volunteering at the Women's Resource Center, the Scranton Public Library and at Sierra Club environmental recycling efforts before recycling became public policy.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, cousin, teacher and friend who will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Jewish Home in Scranton, especially the fifth floor aides and nurses, as well as restorative therapy and activities departments for the attention and care they provided Joyce in her "home" there these past few years.
Finally, and not least, the family wants to express our appreciation for Jackie Patel, who has been Joyce's companion/caregiver these past three years. The day-to-day, personal attention she provided in keeping Joyce intellectually stimulated was remarkable. "Thank you" doesn't begin to express how the family feels about Jackie and the care she gave Joyce.
Memorial contribution suggestions include the Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 795, Scranton 18503; the Association Frontotemporal Degeneration or any organization assisting to relieve the challenges of our current crisis.
Due to the current health restrictions, a celebration of Joyce's life will occur at a later date. A video tribute will be provided on www.LawrenceEYoungFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020