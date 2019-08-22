|
Joyce C. Holley, 80, Newton Twp., died Tuesday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Scranton. She was the wife of William Henry Holley, who died in 1975.
Born in Milwaukee, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Bedell and Clara Garrison Bedell. She was a graduate of Newton-Ransom High School and was employed by Specialty Records for most of her career. She was a member of Countryside Community Church.
Joyce enjoyed knitting, reading, playing pool and going to church on Sunday. On Fridays, she went to her daughter's beauty shop and then to the VFW. She also liked to garden and attend family picnics. She always looked forward to card games with the family. Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her companion, Richard Bebb; a son, William Holley; daughters, Wendy Mangan and husband, Jerry, and Donna Thomas and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Britton, Ryan, Shannon and Lauren Holley; Holly Thomas; and Matthew Thomas and wife, Chrissy; great-grandchildren Luna, Jacob, Peter and Samantha; a sister, Beverly Liljeros and husband, Larry; and a nephew, Scott Thomas.
She also was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Holley; daughter-in-law, Hope Holley; and niece, Penny Thomas.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. from Countryside Community Church by the Rev. Mark Terwillger. Interment will be held privately in Milwaukee Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019