She was born Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1930, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Karl H. and Gladys (Smith) Hemmler. Joyce graduated from Benton High School in 1948. She and her husband were dairy farmers for many years in Wayne County and were a host family for two international farm youth exchange students. She was a Republican committeewoman and 4-H leader for 20 years in Wayne County.



In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed playing cards, which she had learned from her husband's time in the Navy.



Joyce is survived by her loving daughter, Kathleen G. Jengeleski and her husband, Jim, of Shippensburg; two sons, Eric D. Sparks and his wife, Valerie, of Carmel, Ind.; and Mark A. Sparks, of Moscow; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Constance "Connie" Mathers and her husband, Harry, of Hendersonville, N.C.



She was also preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Richard Dayton Sparks, who passed in 1998.



Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Shippensburg.



Memorial services are at the discretion of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name to Madisonville Fire Department Station 56, where she frequently volunteered, 3131 Madisonville Road, Madison, PA 18444.



