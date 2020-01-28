Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Joyce Skorec
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Snows
301 S. State Street
Clarks Summit, PA
Joyce G. Skorec Obituary
Joyce G. Skorec, Clarks Summit, died Thursday afternoon after an illness. She was the widow of John Skorec, who passed in December. The couple had been married since 1957.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sue Purta Jackson. Before retirement, she was employed as a real estate agent.

Joyce was a member of Our Lady of the Snows and St. Benedict's parishes. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, then went on to receive her real estate certification. She also enjoyed her bowling league at Abington Lanes.

Surviving is a son, John Edward Skorec, Lake Ariel.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Jackson.

Joyce and her husband, John, could always be found spending time together in life, so it's fitting that they remain joined in death. A memorial Mass for both Joyce and John will be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020
