Joyce Janson, 95, of Wesley Village United Methodist Homes, Pittston, formerly of Clarks Green, died Sunday. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Leroy Janson.



Born in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Edgar and Nilda Hall of Stoughton, Mass., she graduated from Fisher Business College in Boston with honors. She lived in the Abingtons most of her life and was an avid world traveler. She was the secretary of First Presbyterian Church before her retirement. She was an active member of the church, Juanita Chapter No. 8, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Abington Women's Club.



She is survived by three children, Carl, Denise and Vicki; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a nephew; and a brother, Ken.



A private memorial service will be held by the family, with interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wesley Village Memorial Fund, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640.

