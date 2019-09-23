|
Joyce Jennings, 74, of Baylor's Lake, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Sept. 21, embraced in the love of her family after a valiant battle with cancer. She and her husband, John, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 27.
Born in Scranton to the late Robert and Helen May Quinn, Joyce was a graduate of St. Paul High School, Scranton, and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, Carbondale. Joyce enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse working primarily in pediatrics, retiring from Pediatrics of Northeastern Pa. in 2010. Her love for children and nurturing personality were ever present throughout her 44-year career. After retirement, she dedicated her days to caring for her beloved grandsons. She was involved in numerous community groups, her favorites being Card Club and the Lake Hideaway 14. She cherished these relationships for over 40 years. After spending most of their lives in the Green Ridge section of Scranton, Joyce and John moved to Baylor's Lake, Joyce's dream of living by the water.
Joyce approached all things in life with a positive attitude and a sense of adventure. She loved to sing and dance. She traveled often with family and friends. She enjoyed attending the many activities of her grandsons. She held loved ones close by hosting holidays, reunions and other celebrations.
She is also survived by three daughters, Heather Irvan and husband, Jeff, Dunwoody, Ga.; Megan Jarboe and husband, Jeff, Fairhaven, Md.; and Kristy Voytek and husband, Steve, Clarks Summit; six grandsons, Andrew and Quinn Jarboe, and RJ, Charlie, Grayson and Parker Voytek; a sister, Janet Glynn, Clarks Summit; sister-in-law, Marge Quinn, Scranton; brother-in-law, Patrick Jennings and wife, Kelly, Brookfield, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Ryan; brothers, Robert Jr. and John Quinn; brothers-in-law, John Glynn and Donald Klee; sisters-in-law, Ann Quinn and Natalie Klee.
The family expresses its sincere gratitude to Drs. Lisa Thomas and Christopher Peters, their staffs, and the staff at Allied Services Hospice for their dedication, exceptional care and compassion.
The funeral will be Tuesday at noon at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. The family will receive guests prior to the Mass beginning at 10. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce's name to .
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 23, 2019