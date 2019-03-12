Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lee Ricino. View Sign

Joyce Lee Ricino passed away after a long, hard battle with cancer.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob, in Arizona. Surviving are her two brothers, Gerald and Bobby; and a sister, Janice. She had one very loving and caring son, Edward; along with nieces and nephews, cousins and one grandchild, Tony.



She was a beautiful woman inside and out, caring and thoughtful to everyone. She always used to call everyone "honey" or "sweetie" and she had just the purest of hearts. Rest in peace, mom, I know God has you in his light now, March 20, 1950-March 5, 2019. Donations or cards of sympathy may be sent c/o Edward Ricino, 123 Frank St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019

