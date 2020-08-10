Home

Joyce (Gilliotti) Linderman RN Obituary
Joyce Gilliotti Linderman, RN, age 82, went home to the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., daughter to Joseph and Mary Gilliotti of Carbondale, Pa., she was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, Pa., and Hahnemann School of Nursing, Scranton, Pa. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 50 years.
She is survived by husband of 60 years, William Linderman; son, Anthony and wife, Angela Linderman, and grandchildren, Grace and Matthew Linderman of Denver, Colo.; son, James Linderman and grandson, Zeke Linderman, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; sister, Carolyn; and brother, Joseph, both of Carbondale; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joyce's care has been entrusted to Kraft & Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89147.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2020
