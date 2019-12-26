|
|
Joyce Marinelli, 60, of Scranton, died Dec. 15 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Born in White Haven, daughter of the late Joseph Stewart and Violet Mae Bond, she worked as a certified nursing assistant in the healthcare industry, as well as waitressing at J&J Lounge and the Radisson Hotel. She was a United States Coast Guard veteran and was very active with the Hamlin American Legion. Joyce enjoyed horses, riding motorcycles and travelling to see as many lighthouses as she could. She loved her family, especially her two sons, and all the time spent with her grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sons, John and wife, Jessica; and Antonio and fiancée, Rachael; fiancé, Nelson Carter; stepchildren, Sherri Shanley, Lindsay Lieber and Brittany Carter; eight grandchildren, Lucas and Damion Marinelli, Zachary Umstead; Tiernan, Collin and Brogan Shanley; Lillian Labatowsky and Lochlyn Matthews; siblings, Russell Hauze Sr. and wife, Ethel; Joe, Larry and Eugene Stewart; and Betty Stewart; nieces and nephews, Russell Hauze Jr. and wife, Andrea, and family; Melissa Hannisick and husband, Randy; Violet Mae Hauze: Kim Gower and husband, Ed, and family; and Michelle Kuwalick and family.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Warsinger and Gladys Hauze. She also had a bunch of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends that she loved and who loved her a lot.
A memorial service will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019