Joyce Marion Kellaway, Olyphant, died April 29 at Allied Skilled nursing and Rehab Center, Scranton.



Born and raised in South Scranton, daughter of Russell and Mabel Ratzel Kellaway, she also had been a resident of Dalton for many years.



A graduate of Scranton Central High School and Our Lady of Victory Infant Home, Lackawanna, N.Y., she was a CCT in OB and pediatrics.



Over the years she was employed at Hodin's Giant Market, IGA, St. Joseph's Center, Private School for Special Needs Children and JCC Daycare. Her whole life was dedicated to children. She did private daily child care for many families in and out of the area. In later years, she was employed in quality control at Specialty Records and WEA Manufacturing.



Surviving are many special friends she considered adopted family.



The funeral will be May 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, funeral home location, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment will be May 21 at 10:30 a.m. in Abington Hills Cemetery.



Friends may call May 20, 4 to 6:30 p.m., in the funeral home.

Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2019

