Juanita Louise Siebecker

Juanita Louise Siebecker Obituary

Juanita Louise Siebecker, 67, of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. Married on May 16, 1969, to Charles Siebecker, the couple celebrated 51 years of marriage this year.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Agnes (Herne) Schmidt. Juanita was a very creative person who enjoyed drawing, knitting and scrapbooking. She was an avid reader and was very generous. Most importantly, Juanita enjoyed making memories with her family, especially when she was camping with her husband Charles and her late grandson, Andrew.

In addition to her husband Charles, Juanita is survived by her children, Patricia Grimes and her husband, Kevin, of Westerville, Ohio; Juanita Mackiw and her husband, Shawn, of Waymart; Charlene Ostroski and her husband, Mark, of Dalton; and Lisa Siebecker, of Roaring Brook Twp.; her grandchildren, Aries Supinski, Deanna Ostroski and Aiden Grimes; her siblings, Sue Wells and her husband, John; Ben Schmidt and his wife, Kim; Lillian Burke and her husband, John; and Laurie Redmond.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Charles Siebecker; her brothers, Walter Schmidt Jr., Laverne Schmidt and Raymond Pankavitch; her sister, Katherine Pankavitch; and her brother-in-law, Hiram Redmond.

The viewing, funeral service and interment at Fairview Memorial Park will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Juanita, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.


