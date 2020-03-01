Home

Judith A. Drumsta

Judith A. Drumsta Obituary
Judith A. Drumsta, 79, of Scranton, died Thursday night at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Joseph S. Drumsta Sr.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late William and Mary Tataronis Petcavage, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and the Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing. Before retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse at Moses Taylor Hospital and later worked at Telespond Senior Services.

She loved camping and fishing on the St. Lawrence River, golfing, shopping and especially spending time with her grandsons.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Anees Fogley for the kindness and care shown to Judith during her times of need.

Also surviving are her son, Joseph Drumsta Jr. and wife, Denise; and two grandsons, Joseph and Matthew, all of Scranton.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Moran.

A funeral service will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until the time of service. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date.

For further information or to offer the family a condolence, visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020
