Judith Ann Halfaker of Dickson City passed away Wednesday evening at Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor Hospital. Judith is survived by her devoted husband, Michael, of 17 years.
She is also survived by her sister, Linda Demuth and Richard (spouse); brother, Dade Phillips and Julie (spouse); and much-loved nieces and nephews, Jennifer Porter, Christina Demuth, and Michael and Samuel Phillips.
Judith was the daughter of Joseph Phillips and Dorothy (Lonsdorf), both deceased.
Judi was a lifelong diabetic, which in many ways defined her outlook on life and her relationships with friends and family. She lived this life one day at a time and was known by all who loved her as an independent spirit.
Along with her husband, Michael, she cherished their times visiting the happiest place on Earth - Disney World in Florida. Their home is brightened by her favorite Disney characters and memorabilia from their many trips.
Judi's professional life, education and career centered on the care for others. A 1969 graduate of Central High School, she received her undergraduate and master's degree in counseling and human services from the University of Scranton. Her illness cut short a valued career helping others through the Pennsylvania State Youth Advocacy Program and aiding the disadvantaged, hurt or injured on the job, with workman's compensation claims.
Her desire to help others transcended her passing and, in keeping with her wishes, her body has been donated to aid in medical research and education.
Her family and friends have been brought together by her passing and each of us share the pain and sorrow of her loss. We will forever hold Judi in our thoughts and will remember fondly the times shared together. She had a good life, did no harm and died peacefully.
Her husband and family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the skilled and dedicated doctors and nurses, and the entire ICU staff at Moses Taylor.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for the Juvenile Diabetes Association, https://www.jdrf.org/donate/ or St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, https://stcatsdogs.org/adoption/.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019