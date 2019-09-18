|
Judith A. Jones, 66, of Gravel Pond, formerly of Scranton, passed away on Monday at home. She was the wife of John H. Jones. The couple had been together more than 50 years and were married for 44 of those years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Marie Basalyga Asch. She was a graduate of Central High and Broome Technical Community College, where she earned an AS in dental hygiene. Judi had a varied career as a dental hygienist, reflexologist and belly dancer under the name "Moondance." She practiced yoga long before it became popular, and was a member for most of her life of the Temple Israel of Scranton.
Judi learned to swim in her 30s and loved swimming for hours in Gravel Pond. She had an uproarious laugh and was a great conversationalist. She had an inherent love for animals and all living things. Her family will dearly miss her and will always cherish the openheartedness, kindness and generosity she showed to people from all walks of life.
Also surviving are daughters, Tara B. Jones and her fiancé, Steve Kane, Long Beach, Calif.; and Dallas W. Jones and her husband, Peter Karel; grandsons, Hudson Wilder Karel and Rowan Banks Karel, Larkspur, Calif.; brothers, Bruce Asch, Charlotte, N.C.; Richard Asch, Scott Twp, Pa.; and Robert Asch, Coral Springs, Fla.; cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 155, Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019