Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St.
Dunmore, PA 18512
570-344-4714
Judith A. Sossong


1962 - 2020
Judith A. Sossong Obituary

Judith A. song, 58, died Monday of natural causes.

Judy was born July 22, 1962, in Scranton, daughter of Catherine Cali and the late Louis Cali. She graduated from Dunmore High School and the certified nurse assistant program at Marywood University.

In addition to her mother, Judy is survived by her older brother, who she adored, Victor song; and sister, Theresa Knight. She is further survived by loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Arrangements provided by Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.


