Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Judith A. Zorbas

Judith A. Zorbas Obituary
Judith A. Zorbas, 73, of Clarks Summit, died Friday at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John Sr. and Ann Sidorovitz Gustave, she was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton. She was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and Andover College, Maine. She had been employed as a home health nurse and medical assistant at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

Judith loved music and playing the piano. She loved her doggy Abbey, who passed a few years ago. She was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed church, she loved elderly people and assisting the homebound.

Judy will always be remembered for her loving and compassionate ways. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are a brother, John Gustave and wife, Rose; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Zorbas.

Due to the current health restrictions, her funeral will be private and at the convenience of her family. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.

Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
