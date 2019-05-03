Judith Ann Christ "Judy," 71, of Tunkhannock, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, after a brief illness.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1947, daughter of the late Frank and Catherine ("Dolly") Jones Christ, in Scranton, Pa. After having spent childhood summers at the family cottage at Lake Carey, the Tunkhannock community would become her home.
Judy attended St. Patrick's School and was a 1964 graduate of the West Side High School and CMC School of Nursing (all of Scranton). She enjoyed a lengthy career in nursing prior to another 20-year tenure as a technician at Procter & Gamble (Mehoopany) where she retired from in 2003.
Preceded in death by her brother, John ("Jackie") Christ, Judy lovingly leaves behind her two daughters, Michele Chopko and Melissa Bunnell, both of Tunkhannock.
Friends and family are invited to Judy's viewing on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will be in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2019