Judith Ann Frey, 66, of South Canaan, passed away Sunday at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Archbald, she was the daughter of the late Terence and Romayne Morcom Connors.

Judy lived in South Canaan for the last 45 years with her husband of 47 years, Carl Frey. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially making wreaths with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with family.

Judy is survived by her children, Shandella Rushik and husband, Shane, Kansas; Carl Frey Jr. and wife, Amy, Archbald; Terri Frey, Connecticut; Tamara Frey, Carbondale; and Caleb Frey, South Canaan; a brother, Terence Connors, Dunmore; grandchildren, Luke, Seth, Emma, Alanna; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Billy and Ronnie; sisters-in-law, Aloyse Connors and Paula Connors; grandson, Zachary; and nephew, Billy.

Due to the current heath crisis, services will be private.

Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020
