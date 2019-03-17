Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Keyasko. View Sign

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Judith Ann Keyasko, loving and devoted mother, sister, aunt and friend.



Judith passed away peacefully surrounded by family March 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her beautiful spirit will live on forever through her family and friends.



Surviving are daughter, Brianna Barbour and husband, Derek, San Antonio, Texas; son, Stephen Keyasko, Olyphant; brother, James Antonik, Olyphant; sister, Janice Antonik, Olyphant; niece, Melissa Taramelli and fiancé, Patrick Judge, Olyphant.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Ann Antonik; and her beloved dog, Casey Boo.



Her life will be celebrated by her family and close friends at a private gathering.



Arrangements entrusted to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, Olyphant.

